ST. PETER, MN — Donald Clayton Fosburgh, age 85 of St. Peter, passed away on 1/25/23. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sat., Feb. 4th at St. Peter Lutheran Church, with Pastor Kelly officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 12:30 - 2:00 pm, immediately preceding the service. To leave a condolence or view the livestream, visit his obituary at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.

