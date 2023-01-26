ST. PETER, MN — Donald Clayton Fosburgh, age 85 of St. Peter, passed away on 1/25/23. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sat., Feb. 4th at St. Peter Lutheran Church, with Pastor Kelly officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 12:30 - 2:00 pm, immediately preceding the service. To leave a condolence or view the livestream, visit his obituary at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.
Donald was born on 12/4/37 to Thea and Clayton Fosburgh in Winona, MN. He graduated from Winona High School in 1955, and from Winona State College in 1960. Don married Marcia Best on 8/7/60 in Chatfield, MN. They moved to Wadena, where they were both teachers. Don taught speech and social studies at Wadena. In 1963, they moved to St. Peter, where he taught speech, social studies and TV/radio. He also coached speech and debate, directed plays, and served as the football and basketball public address announcer for many years. He retired from teaching after 35 years (1995), and then worked for Sears for 14 years and McDonald's for 8 years.
Don was honored to receive several awards and recognitions, including: Outstanding Individual in Communication and Theatre (1994), Distinguished Service from the MN Speech Coaches Assn (1995), and induction into the MN State High School League Hall of Fame (2011) for his work in fine arts. He was active in his church, serving his Lord and congregation as president, vice president and treasurer through the years. Don's favorite hobby was closely following the Minnesota Twins.
He is survived by his wife, Marcia, son David (Valerie) and their children, Katie and Claire, and son Robert (Donna) and their children, Kira, Blake and Lexi. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Ronald and Betty.
