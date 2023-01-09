ST. PETER, MN — Dennis Erickson, age 86 died January 5, 2023 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester after a fall at home that resulted in a serious brain injury.
Memorial service will be 10:30am Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church (511 S. 5th St.) in St. Peter. Visitation will be 4:00-6:00pm Friday, January 20th, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday, all at the church. To view livestream or leave a condolence for the family, visit his obituary at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.
Dennis was born on July 1, 1936 to Clarence and Evelyn Erickson in Alexandria MN. He graduated from Alexandria High School and attended Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, graduating in 1958 with a teaching degree in mathematics and science. He then finished a Master's Degree in Math and Ed Spec II in administration at Mankato State University. He began teaching junior high mathematics and coached wrestling in LuVerne MN, where he met Mary Jo Olson, a teacher whom he married in 1962. Dennis then taught in Robbinsdale and Mankato school districts for over 30 years. He worked as an admissions counselor at Gustavus for one year and finished his career in education by supervising student teachers for four years at Mankato State University.
Dennis enjoyed many outdoor activities: especially skiing, lake activities, hiking, biking, golfing, traveling and spectator sports. He and Mary Jo volunteered many places like: Heifer International, Holden Village, BWCA, Habitat for Humanity, and Trinity Lutheran Church. He also sang with the Mankato Riverblenders Chorus for many years. Dennis was a very caring and kind person with many close friends. He was known as a very easy going Swede! He especially enjoyed spending time with his daughter, Darcy, son-in-law Mark and grandchildren Andrew and Kayla.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Jo; daughter Darcy (Mark) Vrieze; and grandchildren Andrew and Kayla; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, sister-in-law, and two brothers-in-law.
