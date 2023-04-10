KASOTA, MN — Dennis E. Hansen, age 61 of Kasota, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health, Mankato.
Graveside Service is 11:00 am Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Minneopa Cemetery in Mankato followed by a Celebration of Life at First Presbyterian Church in Kasota from 12:00-2:00pm. Memorials are preferred to First Presbyterian Church, Kasota. Northview-North Mankato Mortuary is assisting the family.
Dennis Edward was born March 22, 1962 in Mankato to Lynn D. and Adeline H. (Connelly) Hansen. He graduated from St. Peter High School in 1980 and furthered his education on the job, earning several certificates over the years. He worked as a truck driver, both over the road and for Reich Trucking; and later as an equipment operator/foreman for Lorentz Construction for the past 38 years. He enjoyed road trips, eating out at restaurants, hunting, fishing, watching movies (especially Westerns), and his motorcycle. Most of all, he enjoyed time with his family.
Left to remember Dennis are his siblings: Phyllis (Tom) Maloney, Kathy Sondergaard, Marleen (August) Goettl, Karen Hruby, Brenda (Joe) Loeffler, Ron (Kim) Hansen, Sherry (Bob) Lorentz and Connie (Bob) Ryan; brother-in-law: Ron Mulder; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Lynn and Adeline; brothers: Bernie and Jerry; sisters: Lois Hansen and Sandy Mulder; nephews: Kenny Hansen and Travis Hruby; and several extended family members.
