Deloris Richardson

LOVELAND, CO — Delores (Annexstad) Richardson, age 91, of Loveland, CO, passed away on February 6, 2022. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the St. Peter Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior at the funeral home as well. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, St. Peter.
Delores grew up on the Thorn family farm with her four siblings. Virgil, Gladys, Donald, and Dennis Thorn. She graduated from Saint Peter High School and married Charles (Dick) Annexstad on June 5, 1954. Dick attended the University of Minnesota Agricultural school served in Korea and Okinawa with the US army attaining the rank of sergeant. Dick and Delores farmed for many years in Le Sueur and Nicollet counties, in addition to helping Dick with the duties of running a dairy farm and livestock sale barn, Delores had a long career in banking becoming a bank assistant/officer for many years in Le Sueur,MN.
After Dick's passing on November 16, 1988 Delores continued to spend the winters in Arizona at The Resort RV Park where they had purchased a park model. Delores met Lou Richardson at the Resort at a single's dance, and they married July 7, 1990, in Saint Peter, MN. Dee moved to Colorado where Lou lived, Dee adapted well to the Loveland community and loved living close to the mountains. Dee was quickly "adopted" into the Richardson family with Stepson, Robert and Kirsten Richardson and became Grandma Dee to Lou's two grandsons, Trevor and Christian. She also became Grandma Dee to Trevor's three young girls, Ava, Aubree, and Autumn.
Dee was a precious friend to many in the Loveland community, her neighbors, walking buddies, church friends, bowling, and card games friends, as well as all the friends of Lou. Her involvement with her church was steadfast, and she went out to lunch after service/events with her friends from church. Dee missed her family in Minnesota and would attempt to visit at least twice a year. She and Lou would visit in June and then later in the year she would travel by herself back to visit her longtime friend Edna in Le Sueur, Minnesota. The Covid 19 pandemic made it very difficult to visit her only older sister Gladys (103) at the time of Dee's death, however, they spoke often via the phone. Dee's nephew, Dale and Jan Thorn live in Lone Tree, Colorado. Dee and Lou had many loving Thanksgivings with them especially after Lou passed away in 2017, Dale and Jan would often come to Loveland to visit Dee.
Delores (Annexstad) Richardson is survived by her sister, Gladys Thorn Spurgeon of Dassel, MN; nieces and nephews, Kay Thorn Rouse of Terrell, Iowa, Dale (Jan) Thorn of Lone Tree, Colorado, Zandra Thorn of Owatonna, MN, Rodger Thorn of Farmington, MN, Pamela (Jody) Thorn Halvorson of Apple Valley, MN, Steven (Sue) and Thorn of Egan, MN Denise (Larry) Thorn Greening of Saint Peter, MN, Diane (Mark) Spurgeon Crandall of Lake City, MN, Linda (Doug) Spurgeon Ostergaard of Denver, North Carolina. Debbie (Gordy) Spurgeon Nelson of Dassel, MN, as well as many great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husbands, Richard (Dick) Annexstad and Louis Richardson; parents, Otto and Laura Thorn; Brothers, Virgil, Donald and Dennis Thorn, and nephew, Gary Thorn. DEE WILL BE MISSED BY ALL.