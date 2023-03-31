ST. LOUIS, MO — Dean Michael Hovey, age 63, died Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
Dean was born on April 4, 1959 to Edwin and Barbara Hovey, in Austin, MN. He spent his adolescent and teenage years with Alvin and Margie Wondra, of Montgomery, MN where he graduated high school. He went on to become a skilled welder, staring his career at Minnesota Valley Electric (MVE), in New Prague, MN.
Dean married rachel meger in 1978. Their first son, Joshua Joseph, was born shortly after. Dean and rachel had two more children, Melissa Anne and Nathan Alvin, before divorcing in 1983. Josh, Melissa and Nathan were the loves of Dean’s life, and what he was most proud of, on this earth. He loved them, fiercely.
Later in life, Dean met and married, Debra (Bell) Hovey, and moved to St. Peter, MN with her and her two sons Emmett & Aaron Maxfield. Here, Dean opened a custom welding shop, where he was able to work for himself.
After Dean and Debbie separated, he moved to North Dakota, to live with his sister Mary, where he made many friends. Dean was loved by all who met him.
After a brief nomadic period, working in the oil fields, he became ill, and move to St. Louis, for treatment.
Dean enjoyed many things in life, and lived it on his own terms. He loved music, motorcycles, the Vikings, his dogs, ice fishing, fireworks, partes, his family, a good time, but more than anything, his kids; Josh, Melissa and Nathan.
A memorial service to celebrate Dean's life will be announced at a later date.
