Darlene M. Reese-Pryor

ST. PETER, MN — Darlene M. Reese-Pryor, age 83 of St. Peter, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Benedictine Living Community.

Funeral Service will be 11:00am Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the St. Peter Catholic Church with visitation one hour prior. Burial Will be at Calvary Cemetery, St. Peter. To view a livestream of the service or leave a condolence for the family visit www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com

Darlene was born April 25, 1939 in Adrian MN to John and Margaret (Voss) Hebig. She was united in marriage to Ronald Reese on June 20, 1959. They made their home in St. Peter, where together they owned and operated four Standard Service stations. Darlene was the bookkeeper, as well as many other tasks with the business. Ronald passed away in 1985. She later married Kirk Pryor, who passed in 2006. They owned 2 Cousins Subs Shops and she also worked at the St. Peter American Legion. Darlene enjoyed bowling, crafts, camping, reading, jigsaw puzzles, grocery shopping, casino trips with the ladies and most of all, spending time with family.

Left to remember Darlene are her children: Deborah (Randy) Ferry, Wanda (Peter) Trocke, Bradley (Kelley), Curtis, and Michael (Debra); stepchildren: Michael, and Nichole (Adrian) Lee; grandchildren: Jennifer, Andrew, Daniel, Ryan, Jay, Brady, Brett, Brendan, Alexis, McKenna, Logan, Peyton, Preston and Ava; step grandchildren: Kimberly and Cameron; 3 great grandchildren; sister: Winifred Balkenol; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by both husbands, stepdaughter Sarah; and brothers: Rodney in infancy, Milton, and Orville.

