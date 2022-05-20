...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Scott and
Hennepin Counties.
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 affecting Dakota,
Washington, Pierce and Goodhue Counties.
Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and
Nicollet Counties.
Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties.
.Cool and relatively dry weather will settle across the region, and
no significant rainfall is expected for at least the next several
days.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Minnesota River At New Ulm.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 845 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 801.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 800.0 feet Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 800.0 feet.
&&
ST. PETER, MN — Darlene M. Reese-Pryor, age 83 of St. Peter, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Benedictine Living Community.
Funeral Service will be 11:00am Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the St. Peter Catholic Church with visitation one hour prior. Burial Will be at Calvary Cemetery, St. Peter. To view a livestream of the service or leave a condolence for the family visit www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com
Darlene was born April 25, 1939 in Adrian MN to John and Margaret (Voss) Hebig. She was united in marriage to Ronald Reese on June 20, 1959. They made their home in St. Peter, where together they owned and operated four Standard Service stations. Darlene was the bookkeeper, as well as many other tasks with the business. Ronald passed away in 1985. She later married Kirk Pryor, who passed in 2006. They owned 2 Cousins Subs Shops and she also worked at the St. Peter American Legion. Darlene enjoyed bowling, crafts, camping, reading, jigsaw puzzles, grocery shopping, casino trips with the ladies and most of all, spending time with family.
Left to remember Darlene are her children: Deborah (Randy) Ferry, Wanda (Peter) Trocke, Bradley (Kelley), Curtis, and Michael (Debra); stepchildren: Michael, and Nichole (Adrian) Lee; grandchildren: Jennifer, Andrew, Daniel, Ryan, Jay, Brady, Brett, Brendan, Alexis, McKenna, Logan, Peyton, Preston and Ava; step grandchildren: Kimberly and Cameron; 3 great grandchildren; sister: Winifred Balkenol; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by both husbands, stepdaughter Sarah; and brothers: Rodney in infancy, Milton, and Orville.
To plant a tree in memory of Darlene Reese-Pryor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.