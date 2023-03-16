Dale W. Mowbray

ST. PETER, MN — Dale William Mowbray, age 84 of St. Peter, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Benedictine Care Center.
Memorial Service Celebrating Dale's Life will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 24, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Peter. Visitation will be one hour before service. Memorials may be directed toward: Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Peter; Habitat for Humanity; or a charity of the donor's choice. To leave a condolence or view the service livestream, visit his obituary at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.
Dale was born March 24, 1938 in McPherson, KS to Wm Martin and Vergie A. (Johnson) Mowbray. He is a 1956 graduate of McPherson High School. He attended Bethany College for 1 year and then went on to graduate from Emporia State with a bachelor degree in accounting. A position with Honeywell in Hopkins brought him to MN. He met and married Kay Estesen at Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Peter in 1963. Shortly after that he accepted a position at Tel-e-lect Manufacturing Company which began a 37 year career.
The family moved with the company to Watertown, SD in 1983, where it later became Terex Telelect. After retirement in 2001, Dale and Kay moved to St. Peter. Dale began a life of volunteering. He worked on building Habitat homes and served on the board. He did volunteer driving for Nicollet County, the VA and VINE, did insurance counseling for the MN River Area Agency on Aging, and most recently did school delivery for the Food Backpack Program. One year he received the honor of being named the Nicollet County volunteer of the year.
Over the years Dale enjoyed being part of the Optimist Club, singing in church choirs and the barbershop chorus, swimming, playing tennis, bridge and cribbage.
Surviving Dale are his wife of 59 years, Kay; children: Aaron, and Elizabeth (Matt) Gandolfo; grandchildren: Andrew (Silvia) and Sawyer Mowbray; other relatives and good friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
