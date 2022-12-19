Corrine Evelyn Sprague

ST. PETER, MN — Corrine Evelyn Sprague, age 96, of St. Peter passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m., on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Peter, with visitation one hour prior at the church as well. Private burial will take place at a later date. St. Peter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

