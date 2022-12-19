Corrine Evelyn Sprague

...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS
WEEK...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several
inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will
be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold
air will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming
very difficult or impossible. This event could be life-
threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below
to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this week should be
adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the
last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage
and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday through late
Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect Thursday
through Saturday morning for southern and western Minnesota.
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions
possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible.
Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch,
dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as
40 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday morning
through late Friday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening
situation if you get stranded traveling late this week.
Consider adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Weather Alert
...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS
WEEK...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several
inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will
be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold
air will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming
very difficult or impossible. This event could be life-
threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below
to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this week should be
adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the
last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage
and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday through late
Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect Thursday
through Saturday morning for southern and western Minnesota.
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions
possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible.
Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch,
dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as
40 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday morning
through late Friday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening
situation if you get stranded traveling late this week.
Consider adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
ST. PETER, MN — Corrine Evelyn Sprague, age 96, of St. Peter passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m., on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Peter, with visitation one hour prior at the church as well. Private burial will take place at a later date. St. Peter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Corrine was born in Mankato, MN on November 23, 1926, to George and Esther Olson of Madison Lake, MN. She was the oldest of four siblings. Corrine grew up on the family farm on Lake George and went to Sugar Grove Country School District 48. She attended Loyola and then Minnesota State University, Mankato. Corrine worked at the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center for 30 years, retiring in 1988. Corrine married Charles "Chuck" Sprague on June 7, 1953, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Mankato. Together they had two children.
Corrine was a long-standing member of Trinity Lutheran Church, actively involved in Quilts for Missions, as well as teaching Sunday and Bible school. She enjoyed volunteer work, leading Campfire and Cub Scouts, screening preschoolers, and working at Third Street Seconds thrift store. In addition, Corrine was on the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center Volunteer Council, served as president of the community Hospital Auxiliary and was a member of the Madison Lake Historical Society.
Corrine and Chuck loved travelling, as well as relaxing at their retirement cabin on Lake Washington. Days were filled with friends, family and especially their grandchildren for swimming, fishing, pontoon rides and lively 4th of July celebrations. Corrine also had many hobbies. She enjoyed crafting, quilting, sewing, playing cards and was an avid reader.
Corrine is survived by her children, Deborah (Wally) Wolfe, and John (Lisa) Sprague; grandchildren, Melissa Wolfe, Michelle (Emmett) Maxfield, and David Sprague; sister, Mary Jo (Dennis) Erickson; sisters-in-law, Gail Olson, and Betty Sanger, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Corrine was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Sprague; parents, George and Esther Olson; brothers, Wallace Olson, and LeRoy Olson.
To plant a tree in memory of Corrine Sprague as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.