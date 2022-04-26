Conrad Dewane Leafblad Apr 26, 2022 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DILWORTH — Conrad "Dewane" Leafblad, 85, formerly of Park Rapids, Minn., died Thursday, April 21, in Lilac Homes, Dilworth, MN.A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 2:00 PM with a visitation one hour before the service at Wright Funeral Home, Moorhead, MN. To plant a tree in memory of Conrad Leafblad as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Minn. Memorial Service Funeral Home Moorhead Dilworth Conrad Leafblad Rapid Recommended for you Load comments Lasting Memories Trending Now Kasota man and woman accused of possessing meth in residence near city park PROFILES: Evans brings 'public service mindset' from Cleveland to Le Center PROFILES: It’s not all about money for insurance agent Carolyn Mager St. Peter man accused of meth possession St. Peter family loses home in fire Upcoming Events Apr 26 Nicollet County Board of Commissioners Tue, Apr 26, 2022 Apr 26 Bridge and 500 Tue, Apr 26, 2022 Apr 26 Storytime Tue, Apr 26, 2022 Apr 27 Surplus Breads Wed, Apr 27, 2022 Apr 27 Storytime Wed, Apr 27, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Montana State lineman Cole Snyder enters transfer portal Montana State loses transfer Kadren Johnson to North Texas Trips with Cats: A Purr-fect idea? Why traveling with your favorite feline is easier than you might think Ben Foster Talks His Extreme Transformation for HBO’s ‘The Survivor’ (VIDEO)