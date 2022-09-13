ST. PETER — Clarence D. Paulson, age 96 of St Peter, MN passed away on September 9, 2022. His funeral will be held at North Waseca Lutheran Church on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 11:00am with burial following in the church cemetery.
Clarence was born in Grant County, SD to John and Cora (Evanson) Paulson on August 28, 1926. He was baptized on October 2, 1926 at Trinity Church in SD. Three years later his family moved to Waseca, MN. He grew up on a farm and his love for the country stayed with him throughout his life. He was confirmed at North Waseca Lutheran Church. He attended Central High in Waseca and enjoyed playing football. His team won the State Championship title in the fall of 1942. He graduated in 1944.
He was a WWII Veteran, enlisting in the United States Navy in June of 1944 and was honorably discharged on June 8, 1946. He served aboard the Air-craft Carrier U.S.S. Block Island #106 in the South Pacific. As part of the 7th fleet he participated in the battle of Okinawa, the strikes on the Japanese mainland, the air support for Australian landings on Borneo and the liberation of the P.O.W’s from the Japanese held Island of Formosa, often referred to as “Errand of Mercy”. He lived it and knew how important freedom was and how important it is to all of us.
After the war he returned to Waseca, attended Mankato State for 2 years and worked at a variety of jobs, all while trying to find his way. Six years later he began working for Northrup King as a Salesman and making Texas his home. This was the job that changed his life. His love of farming was a great asset to his successful career as a seeds salesman and earned him the top honors of Salesman of the Year multiple times. He retired as a Regional Sales Manager. During his early years of retirement he enjoyed traveling the world and throughout the United States. His most memorable trip was in June of 1989 when he traveled to Norway where he visited the home places of his great grandparents and met some of his cousins. He also enjoyed many hours of relaxation on the golf course with his buddies. Over the years he collected golf balls and grew his collection to over 6,000. He donated his collection to the high school golf teams in St. Peter, MN and Waseca, MN. He generously donated to many organizations throughout his life. Carl Farley Boy’s Ranch in Amarillo, Texas was his favorite.
At the age of 90 he decided it was time to sell his home in Richardson, Texas and move closer to family. He lived with his niece Beth and her husband Bill during the fall of 2016. In January of 2017 he moved to Ecumen Prairie Hill in St. Peter, MN. He met some wonderful people during his stay at Ecumen’s and was always very appreciative of these connections. Many thanks to the staff and friends at Ecumen Prairie Hill for the love and care you shared each and every day.
Clarence is survived by his sister Darlene Gordon of Bellevue, NE, sister-in-law Nancy Paulson of New Ulm, MN, Nieces; Beth (William) Kastens of St. Peter, MN, Sandy Burdorf of New Ulm, MN, Kristin (Rex) Lukow of Holstein, NE, Nephews; Gary (Susan) Paulson of Hackensack, MN, Robert (Deb) Paulson of Faribault, MN, Steve (Teri) Paulson of Zumbrota, MN, Mark (Sandee) Paulson of Duluth, MN and Kyle Gordon of Bellevue, NE and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Edgar (Donna) Paulson, John (Ruth) Paulson, brother-in-law John Gordon and nephews Raymond Paulson and John Paulson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to go to Cal Farley’s Boy Ranch in Amarillo, Texas or North Waseca Lutheran Church in Waseca, MN.