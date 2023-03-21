Charles A. Charlie Vogel

ST. PETER — Charles "Charlie" A. Vogel, age 77, of St. Peter, MN passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023.
ST. PETER — Charles "Charlie" A. Vogel, age 77, of St. Peter, MN passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023.
A Celebration of his life will be held at The Red Men Club in St. Peter, on April 2, 2023, from 1 - 4 p.m., with a short Red Men Service at 2 p.m.
He was born in Mankato, MN on April 9, 1945 to Ernest and Lucille Vogel, the fifth of eight children. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary's Catholic Church in St. Peter. After St. Mary's closed he became a member of the St. Peter Catholic Church. Charlie attended St. Peter High School, where he was a member of FFA. He graduated in 1963.
After graduation Charlie continued to work with his father on the family farm until 1974 when he purchased it from his parents. He farmed this land until his retirement in 2014.
He married his wife, Kathy on April 24, 1976 at South Blue Earth Church in Bricelyn, MN. Together they raised their three children, Cindy, Bryan, and Ann.
Charlie served on the Oshawa Township Board for over 30 years and was an active member of The Red Men Club in St. Peter for many years.
Charlie will be remembered by his wife, Kathy; children Cindy (Paul) Krueger of Farmington, MN, Bryan Vogel of St. Peter, MN, and Ann (Lance) Severin of Nicollet, MN; three grandchildren that brought out the softy in him, Lily, Nathan, and Sara Krueger; siblings Margaret (Ray) Griep, Don Vogel, Barb (Bill) Heyn, and Marleen Peacock; sister-in-law Deb (Richard) Bergsather; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and even great-great nieces and nephews; and many friends and neighbors.
He is preceded in death by his infant daughter, Sara; parents, Ernest and Lucille Vogel; brother, Robert (Ila) Vogel; sisters, Elvera (Barney) Wendelschafer and Evelyn (Milton) Braun; and brother-in-law, Bill Peacock.
St. Peter Funeral Home assisted with arrangements. www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com
