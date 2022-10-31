ST. PETER, MN — Cecelia Larson age 76 of St. Peter passed away on Monday October 24, 2022 in her home.
Memorial service is 11:00 a.m. Saturday November 5, 2022 at Sunrise Church St. Peter with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Cecelia Larson was born February 12, 1946 to Leslie & Laura Parsons in Ottawa Township MN. She married Donald Larson on February 6, 1964. Cecelia was employed at ADC for 30 years. Over the years she loved making porcelain dolls, doing tea parties & most of all enjoyed spending time with family, church family & friends.
Left to remember Cecelia are husband Donald Larson, daughter Penny (Rodney) Bleess, 2 grand children through marraige, Shawn Swenson Bleess, Jennifer (Anthony) Calkins & 3 great grand children Isaiah, Noah & Emersyn. Two sisters, Betty Parsons & Marie (Paul) Thompson, 1 nephew Sam (Daniele) Thompson & 2 nieces Katie (Jen) Livingston & Hannah Thompson.
Burial will be held at a later date.
