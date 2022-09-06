Carolyn Joyce Carol Webster

LA MIRADA, CA — Carolyn (Carol) Joyce Webster passed away in the late afternoon August 18, 2022 from complications resulting from a fall and broken femur. Actual cause of death was listed as cardio/pulmonary failure.
She lived with her spouse in La Mirada, CA, but was originally from New Sweden, MN. She graduated from Gustavus Adolphus college in St. Peter, MN in 1963 and received a Master's Degree from Purdue University in math. She also earned a post-Master of Science grant from the National science foundation to attend University of Wisconsin, Madison. While there, she also worked for the Madison School District as a curriculum consultant. She had 40 years of teaching various math classes at the junior high and senior high school levels: 3 years in Tacoma, WA; 3 years in Eugene, OR; and 34 years at Valencia High School in Placentia, CA; and 25 years part-time at Fullerton Community College, CA. In addition, she not only hosted student teachers in her classroom, but she also supervised student teachers after her retirement for California State Fullerton University.
She is survived by her spouse, Chris Enterline, her sister Bea (Bernie)Roscoe, sister-in-law Sally Webster, nieces Beth (Eric) Nelson, Heidi Bramley, Leah (Jeff) Bridger and Julie (Jerry) Donek; and nephews David (Pam) Webster, Matthew (Sherryl) Roscoe, and Gary (Shari) Webster. There are also several grand nieces and nephews, and even a few great-grand nieces and nephews.
She was very smart, kind, thoughtful, inquisitive, and just a wonderful person. She loved teaching, golf, traveling both within the U.S. and abroad, and attending live theater, concerts, musicals, and movies. Also, she loved to read and always had a book going. She was a good cook and loved our dogs: Pepper, Rosie, and Molly. We often referred to her as (pi r squared), to distinguish her from another Carol in the family.
Carol's memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Congregational Church of Christ in Brea, CA. In lieu of flowers, you might consider these options: 1) National Parks Foundation, 2) Doctors Without Borders, or 3) Mercy Ships if you wish to contribute in her memory.
All of her family and friends and spouse loved her and will miss her very much.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.