MANKATO — Caroline Jean Roemhildt, age 88, of St. Peter, died on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Ecumen Pathstone Landing, Mankato.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, S. Peter. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at the St. Peter Funeral Home and will continue at the church for one hour prior the service on Thursday. Interment will be at Greenhill Cemetery, St. Peter. The service will be livestreamed and available on Caroline's obituary page at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.
Caroline Jean, the daughter of William and Lela (Hayes) Lowery, was born on May 11, 1934 in Mount Ayr, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Bernhardt Roemhildt on December 22, 1957 at the St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church. Bernhardt and Caroline farmed near Cleveland and raised their four children. Caroline was previously employed at Larson's in Le Center. She was a member of St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church and also in the choir and Ladies Aid. Caroline enjoyed camping, gardening, playing cards and games, reading, watching the game show network, and watching the Minnesota Vikings.
She is survived by children, Les (Kellie) Roemhildt, Sandy Peterson, Linda (Roger) Cotton, and Sue Roemhildt; 8 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernhardt in 2003; and sisters, Rosalie (Tom) Barker and Ann (Ross) Papiani.
