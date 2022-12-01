ST. PETER, MN — Burton Johnson, age 98, of St Peter, passed away December 1, 2022 at home.
Memorial Mass will be 11:00am Monday, December 5, 2022 at the Catholic Church of St. Peter, St. Peter with visitation beginning at 9:00am. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, St. Peter. To view the livestream or leave a condolence for the family, visit his obituary at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.
Burton was born to Clarence and Ina (Engum) Johnson on July 17, 1924. He married Joan Derner (daughter of Anton and Mary Derner) on August 8, 1955 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in St. Peter. Burton was a graduate of St. Peter High School and Gustavus Adolphus College. He started at First National Bank in St. Peter in January of 1951 and retired in 1985 as Vice President. He served on the Bank Board for 33 years. He was active in many city organizations and his church, and was part of the planning commission for the St. Peter Public Library.
Burton is survived by his wife of 67 years, and their children: Mark (Deb) of rural Cleveland, Don (Deb) of Lake Crystal, Julie (Fred) Engler of Chicago IL, and Jane (Ron) Chouanard of St. Peter; grandchildren: Jennifer Gates, Ben (Carmin) Johnson, Erin (Eric) Johnson, Eric Engler, Katie Engler, Ryan Chouanard, Brent (Sun) Chouanard-Nguyen, and Maggie (Isaac) Lange and one step grandson, Nick Jarvis, and family, of Montana; three great grandchildren, Henry, Brantley, and Eve Johnson; a niece of Arizona; a nephew of North Carolina; and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, and one sister and brother-in-law, Harmony and Einar Rud, of Sun City, AZ.
