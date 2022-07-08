LE SUEUR, MN — Bradley Richard Haack, age 38, of Le Sueur passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at River of LIFE Lutheran Church. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, July 15, 2022, at River of LIFE Lutheran Church with visitation one hour prior at the church as well. St. Peter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Bradley was born on July 11, 1983. He attended St. Peter High School and graduated from Cleveland in 2001. He worked as an Ironworker for the Local #512 Union with his brother, Nate and owned Haack Tree Service with his brother, Justin. He married Korrina on October 5, 2013, and together they have five children. Bradley was a hard worker, and an amazing tree cutter. He loved farming and being in demolition derbies. Bradley was a caring brother, and most of all a great dad who loved his kids. They were his greatest joy!
Bradley is survived by his wife, Korrina; children, Charley, Bristol, Beau, Lucy, and Judd; parents, Jeffrey and Cheri Haack; siblings, Justin (Kaylen) Haack, and Nathan (Molly) Haack; nieces and nephews, Quinten, Dexter, Murphy, Sadie, Nash, and Lennon; grandmother, Delia Haack.
Bradley was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ramon and Vernette Biehn, and Fillmore Haack.
To plant a tree in memory of Bradley Haack as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.