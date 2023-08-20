Bonnie Hagen

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 10 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index
values 100 to 105 possible.
* WHERE...Yellow Medicine, Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Watonwan,
Blue Earth, Waseca, Martin, Faribault and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon Monday to 10
PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat should start waning by Thursday,
but the cumulative effect from multiple days of excessive heat
may lower one's tolerance to handle it. The extreme heat may
also lead to buckling roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency, call 9 1 1.
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of
dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot
temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a DANGEROUS
SITUATION in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of
fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and
check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 10 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index
values 100 to 105 possible.
* WHERE...Yellow Medicine, Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Watonwan,
Blue Earth, Waseca, Martin, Faribault and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon Monday to 10
PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat should start waning by Thursday,
but the cumulative effect from multiple days of excessive heat
may lower one's tolerance to handle it. The extreme heat may
also lead to buckling roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency, call 9 1 1.
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of
dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot
temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a DANGEROUS
SITUATION in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of
fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and
check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&