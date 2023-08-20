Bonnie Hagen

NORTHFIELD — Bonnie Hagen, age 65, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, August 19, 2023, at The Emeralds of Faribault.

To send flowers to the family of Bonnie Hagen, please visit Tribute Store.
  

Service information

Aug 24
Visitation
Thursday, August 24, 2023
10:30AM-11:20AM
Bierman, Benson & Langehough Funeral Home & Crematory
1316 Division Street South
Northfield, MN 55057
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 24
Celebration of Life
Thursday, August 24, 2023
11:30AM
Bierman, Benson & Langehough Funeral Home & Crematory
1316 Division Street South
Northfield, MN 55057
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments