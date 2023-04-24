CLEVELAND, MN — Bob "Sammy" Samuelson, age 69 of Cleveland, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Memorial service will be 11:00am Saturday, May 6, 2023 at First Lutheran Church, St. Peter. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00pm Friday and and one hour prior to the service on Saturday all at church. For a complete obituary, to leave a condolence, or view the service livestream, visit his obituary at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.
Robert David was born April 1, 1954 in St. Paul MN to Gordon and Laura Samuelson. Bob was raised in St. Paul and spent some summers with his aunt and uncle on their farm in St. Peter. After high school, he worked for them for a year before being employed by ADC and later ONAN, working in metal fabrication. In 1998 he began working for St. Peter Glassworks and then South Central Glass before retiring in 2014. In retirement, he enjoyed working at his son's liquor store, Boondocks. Bob was united in marriage to Diane Johnson on August 17, 1974 at First Lutheran Church, St. Peter. In 1975, they made their home in Cleveland. Bob was active with the German Jefferson Sportsman's Club. He enjoyed playing hockey, softball and horseshoes, as well as hunting, fishing, and camping. The thing he enjoyed most was spending time with family and friends. One of his favorite songs was, "Grandpas never die." He will be remembered as a "talker" and being able to strike up a conversation with anyone. He was once told, "You don't go talk to Bob, you go listen to Bob!"
Left to remember Bob are his wife of 48 years, Diane; daughter Angie (Brandon) Linsmeier, and son Jesse (Tammy); six grandchildren: Olivia, Harley, Talan, Ambriela, Aspen, and Brecken; two sisters: Lynda (Jim) Burmeister, and Donna (Gordy) Ditmanson; Diane's siblings: Wayne (Bev) Johnson, Sylvia (Wally) Perron, Nora (Dave) Wilking, Lee (Carol) Johnson, Linda (Mark) Yost, Mary (Dave) Thompson, Curly (Eva) Johnson, and Tom (Deb) Johnson; and many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters-in-law: Judy and Shirley Johnson.
