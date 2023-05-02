...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR MUCH OF MINNESOTA...
.Steady northwest winds with gusts near 30 mph are expected again
today with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent. Some
humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire weather
conditions are expected and any fires that form will have the
ability to spread quickly.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota.
* WIND...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are
possible.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
ST PETER — Betty Jane Juberien passed away peacefully on May 2, 2023, at the age of 96, in Apple Valley, MN. She was born on April 7, 1927, in St. Peter, MN, to Harry and Minnie (Anderson) Giddings. Betty was preceded in death by her husband James, sons Jimmy, Bruce, and infant John, brother Vince Giddings, sister Beulah Reid, and her parents.
Betty loved being a housewife and always found pleasure in cooking and making sure everyone had something good to eat. Later in life, she enjoyed working at the St. Peter Food Co-op. She had the most fun listening to karaoke with her friends at the Apple Valley Legion.
Betty is survived by her sons, daughters, and grandchildren: Bill/Kris (Tom) Juberien, Todd/Michelle (Cassie & Matt) Juberien, Judy Juberien / Kate/Eric (great grandson Rowan) Friday, and Jody/Rob (Brandon) Gentz.
A private family interment will take place at St. Michaels, Belgrade Township, Nicollet, MN. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Juberien as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.