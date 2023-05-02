Betty Jane Juberien

ST PETER — Betty Jane Juberien passed away peacefully on May 2, 2023, at the age of 96, in Apple Valley, MN. She was born on April 7, 1927, in St. Peter, MN, to Harry and Minnie (Anderson) Giddings. Betty was preceded in death by her husband James, sons Jimmy, Bruce, and infant John, brother Vince Giddings, sister Beulah Reid, and her parents.

