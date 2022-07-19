Betty Ann Roemhildt-Reisdorf

SHAKOPEE, MN — Betty Ann (Hoehn) Roemhildt-Reisdorf, age 78, of Shakopee and formerly of Mankato passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Betty passed away gently and quietly, surrounded by loved ones at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm, on Friday, July 29, 2022 at the St. Peter Funeral Home. Memorial service will be at 11 am, on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Union Presbyterian Church, St. Peter, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. To view a livestream of the service or leave a condolence for the family visit www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com
Betty was born on October 20, 1943 in Mankato, Minnesota to Beverly (Greenig) and David Hoehn. She was the fourth of five children to be born in her family. She attended Janesville schools through her junior year of high school. Her family then moved to St. Peter where she graduated from high school. Betty met and married Trougert Roemhildt after graduating from high school. They lived outside of Cleveland on Trougert's family farm. Together they raised three children. Betty was involved in Ladies Aid at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, visited the elderly, and enjoyed square dancing for many years. She was proud that she was able to teach a man to read through a community program. In her free time, Betty loved to read, keep up with the daily news, bake goodies, take care of the cats and dogs on the farm, ride bike, and watch movies and TV shows. Betty was thoughtful in trying to save little things for others. Whether it be Dear Abby articles for her sister, sports articles for her nephew, news columns for her niece, or comics for her children and grandchildren. She also knew how to be smart with her money. She could find a coupon for anything and she never forgot where they were either! Betty was intelligent, kind, and had a good sense of humor.
After many years, Betty and Trougert were divorced. Betty was then married for a few years to Richard Reisdorf and moved to Mankato. During this time she began work as a Home Health Care Aide for Nicollet County. She continued that work for 18 years. She also began attending Union Presbyterian Church and made many friends there.
Betty is survived by her children, Debbie (Gary) Prins, Paul (Shelly) Roemhildt, and Melody (Jim) Hime; grandchildren, Sam (Heather) Johnson, Grace (Wesley) Lin, Ethan (Kellie) Prins, Rose Prins, Hunter Prins, Kyle Roemhildt, Abby (Tayt) Sexe, Danielle (Brandon) Van Houdt, Brianna Reeder, and Mackenzie Reeder; great-grandchildren, Elyse Johnson, Baby Johnson (due in August), Noah Lick, and Sawyer Sexe; sister, Barbara Salcedo; special niece, Jackie Dumpprope; special nephews, Mitchell Leintz, and David Salcedo as well as many other nieces, nephews, and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Mike Hoehn, Judy Paul, and Bruce Hoehn; 2 nephews and 1 niece.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Roemhildt-Reisdorf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.