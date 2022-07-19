Betty Ann Roemhildt-Reisdorf

SHAKOPEE, MN — Betty Ann (Hoehn) Roemhildt-Reisdorf, age 78, of Shakopee and formerly of Mankato passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Betty passed away gently and quietly, surrounded by loved ones at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.

