NICOLLET — Bethann Otto, age 71, of Nicollet, died Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the Mayo Clinic in Mankato.
To plant a tree in memory of Bethann Otto as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
NICOLLET — Bethann Otto, age 71, of Nicollet, died Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the Mayo Clinic in Mankato.
A funeral service will be at 3 pm on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nicollet, with Pastor Micah Plocher officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 1-3 pm on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Minnesota Valley Funeral Homes in New Ulm is assisting the family.
To leave an online condolence for her family, or to sign the guestbook, go to: www.mvfh.org.
Bethann is survived by her husband, Charles "Chuck"; three daughters and their families, Kim (Matt) Bode of Courtland, Kris (Jeremy) Wagner of Gillette, WY, and Katie (Clark) Holz of Kasson; nine grandchildren, Brooklyn, Leah, and Lincoln Bode, Parker, Griffin, and Lucas Wagner, and Mckenzie, Andrew, and Micah Holz; brothers, Ken Headlee of St. Peter and Paul (Susie) Headlee of Hidden Springs, ID; sister, Deloris (Pat) Tomczik of Northfield; sisters-in-law, Paulette Speed Headlee and Doreen Headlee; brothers-in-law, John Zins, Bruce (Betty) Schmidt, and Ron (Linda) Strand; and many nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Boyd (2012) and Ceil (2011); brothers, John (2009) and Tom (2018); and sister-in-law, Kathy Zins (2019).
Bethann Headlee was born on December 11, 1951 in St. Peter to Boyd & Ceil Headlee. She was raised in St. Peter and graduated from high school in 1970. In the fall of that year Bethann enrolled in Mankato Area Vocational Technical Institute in the nursing program. On September 18, 1971 she was united in marriage to Chuck Otto and they made their home in Nicollet. Bethann worked at St. Peter Community Hospital and Healthcare Center as an LPN for three years. After her girls were in school, she went back to work at St. Peter Regional Treatment Center for thirteen years before taking a medical retirement in 2000.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.