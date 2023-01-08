SAINT PETER, MN — Bernice JoanAnn Rezac, born in Saint Peter, Minnesota on February 28, 1936, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2023, at the age of 86. She was the daughter of Sydney and Caroline (Simonett) Johnson. Bernice was baptized and later confirmed in her Catholic Faith. On April 11, 1959, Bernice was united in marriage to Bob (Robert) Rezac at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Saint Peter, Minnesota. They raised their five children on a dairy farm just north of Saint Peter and not far from Bernice’s childhood home.
Bernice is survived by her children, Brian Rezac, Brenda (Kevin) Roemhildt, Brad (Jill) Rezac, Bruce (Collene) Rezac; Grandchildren, Carey, Jessica, Katie, Brandon, Nicole, Anthony, and David; Siblings, Barb (Lyle) Braun, Linda (Brad) Johnson, Nancy (Jim) Krueger and Sister-in-law Vickie Johnson; Great-grandchildren, Avarey, Gus, and Kelvin. Bernice is preceded in death by her husband Robert, her son Bernard, parents Sydney and Caroline Johnson, and brother Paul.
If you would like to honor Bernice with a donation, please send your gift to St. John the Baptist Church, 632 S Broad St, Mankato, MN 56001.
Bernice's service will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Mankato on January 14th. Visitation starts at 11:30am and mass will begin at 1pm. Coffee and cake to follow.
