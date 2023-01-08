Bernice JoanAnn Rezac

SAINT PETER, MN — Bernice JoanAnn Rezac, born in Saint Peter, Minnesota on February 28, 1936, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2023, at the age of 86. She was the daughter of Sydney and Caroline (Simonett) Johnson. Bernice was baptized and later confirmed in her Catholic Faith. On April 11, 1959, Bernice was united in marriage to Bob (Robert) Rezac at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Saint Peter, Minnesota. They raised their five children on a dairy farm just north of Saint Peter and not far from Bernice’s childhood home.

