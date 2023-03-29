Beatrice E. Martinson

ST. PETER, MN — Bea Martinson (née Beatrice Evangeline Awes), age 99, passed away in St. Peter, Minnesota, on March 9th, 2023. Bea was a 1941 graduate of Washburn High School in Minneapolis and a 1945 graduate of the University of Minnesota, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work and Sociology. After their marriage in 1946, she and her husband Floyd moved to St. Peter, where Floyd took a position as professor of sociology at Gustavus Adolphus College.

To plant a tree in memory of Beatrice Martinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments