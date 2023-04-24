ST. PETER, MN — Beatrice E. (Awes) Martinson, age 99 of St. Peter, passed on March 9, 2023 in St. Peter. A celebration of life will take place at Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Peter on Monday, May 15th, with visitation at 10 AM and a service to follow at 11 AM. Memorials can be sent to the Floyd M. Martinson Award at Gustavus Adolphus College. To leave a condolence or view the service livestream, visit her obituary at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Beatrice Martinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

