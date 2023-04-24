...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin
Counties.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Chippewa River at Durand affecting Dunn, Buffalo and Pepin
Counties.
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Scott and Le
Sueur Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver
Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Hennepin, Carver and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Blue Earth and
Brown Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow
Medicine, Chippewa and Renville Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa
and Lac qui Parle Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Pierce and
Goodhue Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue
Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Washington and
Ramsey Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota,
Washington, Goodhue and Pierce Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting St. Croix, Washington and
Pierce Counties.
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Wright and
Stearns Counties.
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...
Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.
Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.
.Rivers continue to reach crest, or have past crest, and are
gradually falling over the next few days. Forecast conditions
continue through most of this week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 945 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 804.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The river is continuing to fall.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 800.3 feet Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 800.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
804.2 feet on 09/29/2010.
&&
ST. PETER, MN — Beatrice E. (Awes) Martinson, age 99 of St. Peter, passed on March 9, 2023 in St. Peter. A celebration of life will take place at Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Peter on Monday, May 15th, with visitation at 10 AM and a service to follow at 11 AM. Memorials can be sent to the Floyd M. Martinson Award at Gustavus Adolphus College. To leave a condolence or view the service livestream, visit her obituary at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Beatrice Martinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.