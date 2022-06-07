Barbara Olmanson Fritsche Jun 7, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SAINT PETER — Barbara Fritsche Olmanson's funeral service will be Saturday June 11 at 10 am at Holy Communion. Full obituary pending at https://everloved.com/life-of/barbara-olmanson/. To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Fritsche as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Service Saint Peter Barbara Fritsche Olmanson Christianity Holy Communion Barbara Olmanson Fritsche Obituary Recommended for you Load comments Lasting Memories Trending Now 6 Individuals and 4x200m boys relay team qualify for state in section championship MNDOT plans roundabouts, new turn lanes for Hwy. 22 Competition emerges for Nicollet county commissioner, sheriff positions Saints fall to Cougars in wild section 2AAA opener St. Peter class of 2022 enters new chapter after graduation Upcoming Events Jun 7 Bridge and 500 Tue, Jun 7, 2022 Jun 7 Medicare Training Sessions Tue, Jun 7, 2022 Jun 7 Storytime Tue, Jun 7, 2022 Jun 8 Surplus Breads Wed, Jun 8, 2022 Jun 8 Storytime Wed, Jun 8, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Election Day: Have You Voted? Pritzker willing to call out National Guard to Chicago, if asked ‘General Hospital’: Cassandra James on Bringing Trans Representation to Daytime (VIDEO) Phil Mickelson on U.S. Open: 'I'll be there'