Barbara "Barb" Jeanne (Weissenborn) Hoddinott, 89, died Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at home surrounded by her family.
Barbara was born March 9, 1932 in St. Peter, Minnesota, the daughter of Frederick W. Weissenborn and Irene Margaret (Peterson). She was raised by her grandparents Otto, and Edith Irene (Bjorkland) Peterson in St. Peter, Minnesota along with cousins Arlene Ethel Jensen, formerly of Boone, Iowa, and Elizabeth "Betty" Biggart, formerly of Fort Collins, CO.
She married the love of her life Bertram J. Hoddinott, Jr. on August 18, 1956 in St. Peter, Minnesota. They would have celebrated 71 years together this year.
Barbara graduated from Miss Woods School for Teaching of Young Children at Macalester College (St. Paul), which prepared her for her lifelong profession as an educator. She began her teaching career in Belle Plaine, Minnesota. After marrying, she moved to Illinois and taught in Wheaton and surrounding areas. She later ran a pre-school program in Olympia Fields, Illinois. Barbara was active member of the Infant Welfare Society, and proudly served as an election official for many years.
Barbara was a conservationist at heart, and encouraged her family to appreciate and protect everything in nature. She was industrious, intelligent, and a remarkable hostess. She loved her family, and had a special affinity for dogs, the Chicago Cubs, and popcorn.
She is survived her husband, daughter Mary Aylmer and partner Randy Longbrake. of East Peoria, IL; son Bertram of St. Charles, IL, daughter Kate and husband Nick Moss of Elgin, four granddaughters, and three great-granddaughters.
She is preceded in death by grandparents, parents, and cousins.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to thank Jamie & Beth with Journey Care Hospice, and Dr. Rao and his dedicated team at Delnor Community Hospital for their remarkable care and compassion.
