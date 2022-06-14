Audree Ann Anderson

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values near 100 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
ST. PETER, MN — Audree Anderson was born on August 27, 1934 in Cokato, Minnesota, to Andrew and Irene (Lueders) Anderson. She was baptized at home and confirmed in 1949 at the Cokato Evangelical Lutheran Church. She will be buried at the Cokato Cemetery.
She grew up in Cokato and attended their schools, graduating as valedictorian in 1952 from Cokato High School. From there she entered college at Gustavus Adolphus in St. Peter and then transferred to the University of Minnesota where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1956 with a major in English. She later earned a doctoral degree from the University of Maryland.
Her teaching career included positions at Wadena, Minnesota, Westminster, California and 24 years with the Department of Defense schools in Germany, England, Italy, Spain and Turkey. Her longest placement was in Zaragosa, Spain. In Zaragosa, she met her husband William LeCompte whom she married in November 1986.
Audree is survived by siblings John (Janet) Anderson of Richmond, Mn and Mark (Frani) Anderson of St. Peter, MN: and nephews and niece David, James, Joseph and Lindsey. Murat LeCompte, Bill's son, lives in Turkey and has a wife and 3 children.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 22 with visitation 1 hour prior at Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home in Cokato, 320-286-2534 www.swansonpeterson.com
To plant a tree in memory of Audree Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.