Beverly Jo Wetherill

SPICER, MINNESOTA — Beverly "Bev" Jo Wetherill, age 87, of Spicer, left us peacefully at North Memorial Health Hospital, November 3rd, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, friend, who will be missed by all. A celebration of life will take place at Sunset Funeral Home & Sunset Cemetery in Minneapolis on November 11th, 2021, with a visitation at 10 am and the service at 11am. Memorials can be directed to the Nicollet County Historical Society Cox House.
Bev was born July 21st, 1934, in Tilden, Nebraska on a farm. She was raised in Omaha, Nebraska and graduated from Benson High School in 1952, and then furthered her education at Omaha University. On December 29th, 1955 Bev married Edwin "Ed" Wetherill. Bev and Ed had three girls, Dayna, Nancy, and Lesley. They lived in Hinsdale Illinois for 30 years where Bev was a talented executive secretary to the president of the Chicago Suburban Tribune and directed the senior and children's church choir at Christ Lutheran. Bev loved music and had a beautiful soprano voice. She sang with the Cecielian Women's Choral Group for many years. In 1991 Bev and her husband moved to Saint Peter where they spent 28 years. Bev was a devoted member of many clubs and organizations including the Cox House, Questers, PEO, Historical Society Quilting, and a council member at First Lutheran Church. In 2018 Bev and Ed moved to Spicer. They loved traveling and were fortunate enough to visit all 50 states and more than 40 countries. Bev and Ed were married for 65 years.
Bev is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Ed of Spicer; daughters, Dayna Schaefer of Roseville and Lesley (Michael) Schmid of Spicer; son-in-law, Michael Weinberger of Eden Prairie; eleven grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Bev was preceded in death by daughter, Nancy Jo Weinberger; and parents, Orville Albert and Frances Wilma Hanks.
