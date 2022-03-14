ST. PETER — Craig Allen Nelson, 73, of St. Peter, MN., departed this life on March 6, 2022, in Rochester, MN., surrounded by loved ones. Craig was born in Willmar, MN on May 23, 1948, to Leonard and Jessie Nelson, who preceded him in death. Craig is survived by his special friend, Virginia Carr of Mankato, MN, and siblings: Renae (George) Keesbury of Statesville, NC; Leonard (Linda) Nelson of New London, MN; Denise (Greg) Kalevik of Ironton, MN; and Mark (Ardis) Nelson of Annandale, MN. He is also survived by 12 beloved nieces and nephews: Jeremy Kalevik, Todd
(Nicole) Kalevik, Aron (Rebecca Carey) Keesbury, Sybil (Steve) Keesbury Martin, Tracy (Jake) Mongan, Ben (Nicole) Kalevik, Christina (Jeff) Helmbrecht, Kirsten (Steve) Nelson Roenfeldt, Peter (Jane Becker) Nelson, Elizabeth (Jeremy) Hallquist, Amanda (Brandon) Hopp and Sarah Nelson. There are also numerous great nieces and nephews as well as many, many friends who will miss him.
Craig graduated from New London-Spicer High School in 1966 and from Gustavus Adolphus College in 1970. He also received degrees from California Lutheran College, Mankato State University and earned a PhD from the University of Minnesota He was a life-long educator and taught at all elementary levels as well as being an adjunct professor at three Minnesota universities. He was also a writer and recently published a book of Haiku that he wrote during the pandemic.
Craig loved to travel and had been to all seven continents. He was extremely gregarious and never met a stranger!!
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting you make a donation in his name to the charity of your choice. There will be a memorial event at The Arboretum at Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, MN from 10 AM- 4PM on Saturday, July 16, 2022. There will be a graveside service at Lebanon Cemetery, New London, MN., on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 2 PM.