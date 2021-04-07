ST. PETER, MN — Eunice C. Amos, age 85 of St. Peter, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021.
Memorial service will be 10:00am Saturday, June 5, 2021 at First Lutheran Church, St. Peter with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, St. Peter. Visitation will be 4:00 - 7:00pm Friday June 4th at First Lutheran and also 9:00am Saturday. Condolences for the family can be left at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com
Eunice Amos of St. Peter was born to Arnold and Irene (Martine) Paulson. She grew up in Kandiyohi County near Atwater, Minnesota. She graduated from Atwater High School. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Minnesota and her Master of Science Degree from Mankato State University. She studied at the Merrill-Palmer institute in Detroit.
She married Marlin Amos in July 1959. A son, Paul, was born to them.
Eunice's professional experiences include teaching Home Economics at Lake Crystal High School, training home health aides for Nicollet County Public Health Nursing, coordinating service occupations at South Central College, teaching summer classes for the Minnesota State Department of Education, and teaching Vocational Home Economics at St. Peter High School.
Eunice belonged to and was active at First Lutheran Church. She enjoyed and belonged to many community organizations. She was a member of numerous professional organizations including Phi Upsilon Omicron and Phi Kappa Phi. She enjoyed and valued her family and friends. She was a sports fan and had a love for the outdoors and gardening. During her senior years she enjoyed the friendship and the help of her young yard helpers, Andrew Johnson, Danny Duenwald, Collin Thompson, Amanda, Rachel, Ryan and Alex Hoehn, and Harry and Cooper Dean.
Survivors include her son Paul and granddaughter Anna. One sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Marlin Berg, along with one sister-in-law Betty Paulson.
She was proceeded in death by her husband Marlin, her daughter-in-law Krista, her brother Rob, and her parents.