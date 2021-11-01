Bernadine S. "Bern" Thompson

ST. PETER, MN — Bernadine "Bern" S. Thompson, age 101, of St. Peter died peacefully on October 24th, 2021. Bern was born in St. Peter, Minnesota in 1920 to Allen and Mary Davis. She was the second of three children. As a lifelong resident of St. Peter, she attended St. Peter Public Schools. She furthered her education at Mankato Commercial College, earning a degree as an Administrative Assistant. Bern married Dale Thompson of Bayport, MN and had three children. Along with being a loving wife and mother, she enjoyed a wonderful career as a secretary working for the St. Peter Public Schools. During her long career in the school system, Bern offered continued kindness and support while "keeping all the kids in line."
Bern enjoyed dancing, playing cards, and travel. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially the wonderful times with her Bridge Club and her "Friday night gals." Bern had a real zest for life and a wonderful sense of humor, which she often shared with others by delivering a smile, a song or a quick joke. As a member of the greatest generation, she really was great.
Bern is survived by her children Mary (Dave) Mogensen of St. Peter and Jane (Jeff) Oachs of St. Peter; grandchildren Travis, Jesse, Abby, Heidi, and Marty along with seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Thompson; son, Jon Thompson; and siblings, Betty Fairbairn and Stanley Davis.
A celebration of life ending with a prayer service will be held on Monday, November 8th from 2:00-4:00 at the St. Peter Funeral Home. A continued celebration at the Red Men Club will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred; donations will be given to the St. Peter Public Schools Angel Fund. Condolences for the family can be left at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.