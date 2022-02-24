Betty Lou Gibbs-Hager

ST. PETER — Betty (Bartlett) Gibbs-Hager, age 91, of St. Peter passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the St. Peter Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church as well. Private burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery. St. Peter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Betty was born on November 29, 1930 to Fred and Ida (Gierke) Bartlett in St. Peter, MN. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter Lutheran Church. Betty attended school in St. Peter and graduated in 1949.
On January 12, 1951 she married Robert Gibbs. She was a loving and caring wife for 50 years. After Bob passed in 2001, she was married to Gene Hager in September of 2007.
She was employed at the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center from July 1949 and retired in June 1990. She received her LPN license in 1972. Betty also worked at the St. Peter Public School System in the food service for 9 years and retired due to health problems.
Betty lived in St. Peter all her life. She was an active member of her church and served as an usher, member of the alter guild, Berea Circle, and served on the food committees.
Betty also loved game shows! Price Is Right and Wheel of Fortune were her favorites.
She also LOVED her grandkids and great grandkids. Betty said they were her best presents. There wasn't a thing she wouldn't do for them or with them. They tested her patience sometimes, but she was a saint.
Betty is survived by her children, Rick (Pam) of Menahga, MN, Debbie (Gary) Hruby of Madison Lake, MN, and Barb (Mark) Ballman of St. Peter, MN; daughter-in-law, Linda Gibbs of St. Peter, MN; grandchildren, Pat Gibbs, Jason (Kim) Gibbs, Jeff Gibbs, Brent Vaughn, Kimberly (Troy) Eby, Amanda Hruby, Jenny (Jon) Halverson, Josie (Matt) Lust, Brad Gibbs, Rachel (Ben) Zastrow, and Ann (Kevin) Ingvalson; 22 great-grandchildren; brother, Tom (Bonnie) Bartlett; sisters-in-law, LaDonna Bartlett, and Veleta Bartlett, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Bob, and her second husband, Gene; sons, Steven, David, James, and twins, Joseph and Jon (infancy); sisters, Margaret, Mildred, Beatrice, and Bonnie; brothers, Lyle, Donald, Allen, Jerry and Kenneth.
In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association or the St. Peter Lutheran Church.