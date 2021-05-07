ST. PETER, MN — Dr. Vern Clare Olmanson MD, age 86, of St. Peter, MN, passed away on March 4, 2021.
A public visitation will be from 12:00 - 1:30 pm Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Peter. Private services and burial will follow. St. Peter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements (www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com).
The Olmanson family extends a very special thank you to the staff at Benedictine Court assisted living in St. Peter and to the therapists at the St. Peter River's Edge Hospital rehabilitation department. Memorials preferred to the St. Peter Area Food Shelf (www.stpeterfoodshelf.com) or the St. Peter River's Edge Hospital Foundation (www.riversedgehealth.org) .