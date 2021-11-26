Dennis M. Strand

ST. PETER, MN — Dennis Michael Strand, age 69, of Saint Peter, Minnesota died Tuesday, November 23rd after a pancreatic cancer diagnosis last year.
Dennis was born February 24, 1952 to Bud and Revee Strand. He graduated from St. Peter High School in 1970. A proud veteran, Dennis served in the U.S. Army from 1970-1972. On May 5th, 1973 he married Catherine Albrecht. Dennis was a mail carrier and worked for the post office for 35 years. After retiring in 2007, he joined the Nicollet County Sheriff's office as a courthouse bailiff, where it seems he found his true calling.
His greatest joy in life was being Papa to Ryan, Courtney, Reed, Tori, and Revee. Time spent at the lake with his friends and family was where he was the happiest.
He is survived by his wife Cathy and their children Ann (Mike) Domras, Nick (Erin) and Kaitlin Strand; sister Jean (Jeff) Germscheid, brothers Gary and Tim (Gail) Strand. Dennis is proceeded in death by his parents, brothers Steve and David, and in laws Curt & Harriet Albrecht.
Memorial service will be held Saturday December 4th at 1:00pm at St Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church. Visitation prior from 10:30-12:30.
For condolences and full obituary, visit www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.