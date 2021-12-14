Mary Margaret (Wendinger) Olson

ST. PETER, MN — Mary Margaret Olson, age 82, died Monday, Dec 13, 2021 at her home in St. Peter. Private graveside service will be given at the burial site of Swan Lake Lutheran Church in Nicollet County on Wed., Dec 15, 2021.
Mary was born on January 15, 1939, in New Ulm, Minnesota to Arthur and Erna (Huelskamp) Wendinger. She was baptized and confirmed at St. George Catholic Church in St George where she also attended elementary school. In 1951 the family moved to New Ulm where she attended high school and graduated from Holy Trinity in 1957. She completed nursing school and married Arden Bernett Olson on May 9, 1959 at the Holy Trinity Cathedral Rectory in New Ulm. They moved from New Ulm to Minneapolis so Arden could complete his Dunwoody Industrial Institute degree. They then relocated to Luverne, Worthington, and Hardwick before settling in St. Peter in 1967. She worked as an LPN in all the different locations and in 1991 she obtained her RN degree and retired from nursing in 1998. She spent many years as a caregiver for her husband who was in failing health. Mary enjoyed spending her time cutting and organizing quilting squares for Highview Christiania Lutheran Church in Farmington with her friend Rosie Palmquist-Sexe who would sew them together.
Mary is survived by her daughters Debra (Gary) Westphal of Mankato, Lanae (David) Gabert of Apple Valley, and son Steven (Kelly) Olson of Nicollet; eight grandchildren: Brandon (Kathy) Zender, Josh (Becky) Westphal, Jeremy (Lindsey) Westphal, Sarah (Cory) Absey, Katherine (Joseph) Shanahan, Scott (Stephanie) Gabert, Dylan Olson (Ashley Kohn), and Justin Westphal as well as nine great-grandchildren: Carter, Isaac & Caleb Zender, Arianna & Harper Westphal, Emilee & Jace Westphal, and Lucy Shanahan.
Mary is also survived by her brothers Marv Wendinger and Gary (Shirley) Wendinger and sister Darlene (Michael) Kuester.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents Arthur & Erna (Huelskamp) Wendinger, her husband Arden Olson, and sisters-in-laws Constance Wendinger and Inez Wendinger.
