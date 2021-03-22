Marjorie "Marge" Lucille Robeck

ST. PETER — Marjorie "Marge" Robeck, age 97 of St. Peter, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., at the St. Peter Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Peter with visitation one hour prior at the church. Burial will be in Smiths Mill Cemetery.
Born July 22, 1923 to Walter and Julia (Riese) Flitter in Blue Earth County. She was raised and attended school in Madison Lake. Moved to Mankato area in 1940. Worked at Ford Garage during the war. Married Gordon Ray Robeck on September 11, 1943 in Lutheran church in Mankato.
During her lifetime, she worked at numerous jobs in St. Peter, including ADC Manufacturing, Reid's Hardware, St. Peter High School, and St. Peter Lumber Company. After retirement, she worked in St. Peter at Trinity Lutheran Church and Whiskey River. She was an avid bowler and Minnesota Twins fan.
She is survived by 3 children - daughter Margo (Eldon) Brown of St. Peter, twin sons Mark (Marlene) Robeck of Owatonna, and Marshall (Judy) Robeck, of Waterville and Florida. Grandchildren Angela (Taren) Barbknecht, Nathan (Jamie) Robeck, Tiffany (Keith) Nolte, Preston (Heidi) Robeck, Melissa Robeck, Jeffrey Brown, Julie (Ryan) Marthaler, Charles (Carolyn) Robeck, Tony (Marianne) Robeck and Tammy (Randy) Lemke, 2 step grandchildren - Roxanne (Anthony) Wadley and Jeremy Kruckeberg; and 29 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and sister-in-law LaVonne Robeck.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gordon in April of 2007 (after 63 years of marriage), her parents Walter Flitter and Julia Glamm, and three sisters - Audrey, Helen Schneider and Bonnie Linde.