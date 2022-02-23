Douglas Krueger

NORTH MANKATO — Douglas John Krueger died peacefully in his sleep next to his beloved wife on February 20, 2022 at the age of 63.
Doug was born February 14, 1959, a special valentine to Melvin and Betty Krueger. In 1977, he graduated from Mankato East High School where he excelled as a competitive swimmer. Doug joined the Navy in October of 1977, during the Iran Contra Affair. He spent time in Diego Garcia, Greece, and the Philippines. He taught heating and air-conditioning his last year of service in California.
Doug married Tracy in 1982 and they were blessed with two sons, Scott and Kevin. Doug loved being a father and was very proud of his sons. He often reminisced of his time being a stay-at-home dad when the boys were young. Kevin and his wife Sarah have two children, Elizabeth and William Douglas, who are Doug's pride and joy.
In 2014, Doug married Tamera (Isenberg) Phillips and added her children to his life; Kyle (Sommer Koel) Phillips and Lindsey (Jeff) Stewart who welcomed Charley and Jonathan shortly thereafter. Blended and blessed, Doug and Tammy spent time laughing, singing, dancing, traveling, and loving the family they made.
Doug worked as the Facilities and Maintenance Director for Nicollet County and was extremely proud to have served the county for 28 years. He was instrumental in the rebuild and restoration of the county courthouse after the St. Peter tornado of 1998. As a Navy veteran, Doug continued to serve his community through the Cleveland American Legion in many capacities, including Post Commander.
He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, father Melvin, brother Dave (Bev) Krueger, sister Deb Anderson, nieces, nephews, dear friend, Leonard Seitz and all of Post 207. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty. Doug was a patient man who could fix anything and helped everyone. His zest for life was second to none. He will be deeply missed.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Northview - North Mankato Mortuary, 2060 Commerce Dr. in North Mankato with visitation one hour prior and reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cleveland American Legion.