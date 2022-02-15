Joseph "Joe" F. Herbert Feb 15, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MADISON LAKE, MN — Joseph "Joe" F. Herbert, age 86 of St. Peter and formerly of rural Madison Lake, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Ecumen Prairie Hill, St. Peter.A Celebration of Life and Memories will be held at Marysburg Catholic Church, Madison Lake, MN at a later date. Condolences for the family can be left at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com. To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Herbert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Madison Lake Joseph F. Herbert Mn Condolence Celebration St. Peter Memory Recommended for you Load comments Lasting Memories Trending Now St. Peter community member confronts life with ALS Man electrocuted after allegedly breaking into St. Peter electrical box Bulldogs finally break playoff jinx with 2-1 win over Scarlets Security hospital patient accused of writing violent letters to staff Southworth's 3-pointer, Kamm's block helps St. Peter edge New Ulm Upcoming Events Feb 15 Bridge and 500 Tue, Feb 15, 2022 Feb 15 Storytime Tue, Feb 15, 2022 Feb 16 Surplus Breads Wed, Feb 16, 2022 Feb 16 Storytime Wed, Feb 16, 2022 Feb 17 Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) Thu, Feb 17, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. St. Peter Herald Morning Report Delivered Wednesday and Saturday. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists