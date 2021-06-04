FARIBAULT — Irene N. Jakes, age 85, of Faribault, MN, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.
Irene Nelette was born on November 12, 1935, in Smiths Mill, MN to Basiel and Ethel (Merritt) Spoor. She attended Montgomery High School. She was married to Marvin Jakes; they had five children and were later divorced. They had farmed for about 30 years in Erin Township, Rice County. She later worked at a nursing home in St. Peter and was an active volunteer, helping many in need. Irene enjoyed bird watching, gardening, caring for her house plants, canning, and playing cards. She also loved treasure hunting at Goodwill and was an avid collector of knick knacks, especially owl figurines.
She is survived by her special friend, Don Kirby of Faribault; five children, Sandy Sticha of Faribault, Marvin (Mary) Jakes Jr. of Montgomery, Dave (Cindy) Jakes of Montgomery, Steve Jakes of Williston, ND, and Ken Jakes of Montgomery; 12 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; nine great great grandchildren; brother, Charles (Elsie) Spoor of Faribault; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Basiel and Ethel; and sisters, Blanche Heil, June Martin, and Betty Kuntze.
Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021, from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault.
Memorial services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jeff Sandgren, pastor of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, officiating. Interment will be at the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Elysian, MN. For those unable to attend, you may watch the livestream of the service through a link found on Irene's obituary page.
For online condolences and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com