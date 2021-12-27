BELLE PLAINE — Rebecca Kay Willaert (Becky), age 42 of Belle Plaine, gained her angel wings Tuesday morning, December 21, 2021, following a very brief and swift illness with Ovarian Cancer. Becky's story teaches us that life is precious and not to be taken for granted. On December 13, 2021, she saw her general practitioner for what she thought would be a routine appointment for some shortness of breath and pressure in her lungs. Only a few short weeks ago, she was enjoying one of the many activities she loved to engage in, running. Her smile and sense of humor were loved by everyone. Her quick wit and spunk would bring laughter to all at the many gatherings of family and friends.
Becky's greatest joy in life was her family. She, Chuck, and their two young boys, Jacob (10) and Tony (8) enjoyed being together. Whether it was traveling to St. John in the US Virgin Islands, hanging out at the lake swimming, boating, and fishing, eating out or being with family and friends, they loved spending time together. She was an incredible wife and mother, sister, daughter, family member and friend to so many. But most of all, she was the perfect "boy" mom. Whether it was wrestling matches that got out of hand, burping contests, or extra messes from food fights to toys that took over the house, Becky was always calm and patient with lots of extra hugs and snuggles that would fix everything.
Becky was born on October 19, 1979, in St. Peter, MN to Richard & Rita (DeVlaeminck) Willaert. She grew up in rural St. Peter and attended St. Anne's School in Le Sueur and graduated from Le Sueur-Henderson High School in 1998. She attended and graduated from the University of Minnesota where she received her double master's degree in Genetic Counseling and Counseling Psychology. She married Charles "Chuck" Little on June 10, 2006, at St. Peter Catholic Church in St. Peter, MN. She worked for GeneDx out of Maryland as a Genetic Counselor. Her inspiration to become a Genetic Counselor came after the diagnosis of her mother's ovarian cancer in 2000.
She is survived by her husband; Chuck and their two sons; Jacob and Tony. Father, Richard (Linda) Willaert of St. Peter, MN; sisters; Sara (Felix) Rosado of Jordan, MN; Sharry (Tom) Schmid of Prior Lake, MN, and Kim (Ric Stier) Little of Shakopee, MN. Parents-in-law; Dennis & Ann Little of Browns Valley, MN. Nieces and nephews; James Little, Jordan Rosado, Zac, Luke, and Brock Schmid. Many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Rita Willaert in 2008 and a brother-in-law, Todd Little.
Memorial Mass will be on Saturday January 8, 2022, 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, St. Peter, MN. Visitation will be at the church from 8:30 a.m. ~ 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, St. Peter, MN. There will be a Celebration of Life immediately after the mass at the Roadhouse in Henderson, MN.