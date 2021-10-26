MINNETONKA, MN — MARY ANN HANSON
Mary Ann Hanson (Borsch), age 85 of Minnetonka, with divine grace departed this world Friday, October 1, 2021 to join her Lord. We are full of gratitude knowing that she shared exceptional care, friendship, comfort, faith and love during her life.
She was born in St Peter, MN. A graduate of St Peter High School, she was married in 1955 to Bernie Hanson of Norseland, MN for 42 years. She worked for both Hopkins and Minnetonka school districts food service before and after being co-owner of Chanhassen Lawn & Sports for almost 30 years. Mary Ann was a friend to all furry and feathered critters, and people of every stripe. She loved nature and every Minnesota season. Gardening brought her peace and joy. Mary Ann had an awesome green thumb. The Minnesota Twins were her seasonal highlight.
She is survived by her two children Jeffrey Hanson (Julie) of Winsted, MN; Patricia Hanson (Sheldon Cohen) of Silver Spring, MD; grandchildren Joseph Hanson and Zachary Hanson Cohen; siblings Leonard Vogt Jr., Betty (Vogt) Mager; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother Bernice (Borsch) Vogt and father Leonard Vogt Sr. We thank all of you for the big and small favors and kindnesses extended to her. She will be
greatly missed.
Funeral service will be held 11am October 28 th 2021. Visitation one hour prior at Immaculate Heart of MaryChurch, 13505 Excelsior Blvd. Minnetonka, MN 55345. Masks will be required.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to:
Friends of the Hennepin County Library at: supportHCLib.org
300 Nicollet Mall, Suite N290. Minneapolis MN 55401
FreedomFarmMN.org for hope healing and learning with horses.