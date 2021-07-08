PRIOR LAKE — Jean R. (Van Sloun) Verkennes, of Prior Lake, formerly of St. Peter, MN and Sun Lakes, AZ, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2021 at the age of 97.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 11:00AM with a time of gathering one hour prior at St. Michael Catholic Church in Prior Lake. Jean's nephew, Father Mike Van Sloun, will preside. She will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, John, at Shakopee Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be distributed by Jean's family in her honor.
Jean Rosemary Van Sloun was born at the family home in Chaska. She was the oldest of nine children born to Arthur & Rose (Wellens) Van Sloun. Jean enjoyed growing up in Chaska and graduated from Chaska High School in 1942.
Following her graduation, Jean moved to Chicago where she attended St. Joseph's School of Nursing. She earned her degree and became a Registered Nurse. Jean was a natural caretaker, and nursing suited her. She began her career as a surgical nurse at St. Mary's Hospital in Minneapolis. After taking time away to raise her family, Jean resumed her career and worked as a psychiatric nurse at St. Peter State Hospital. She retired from SPSH after 15 years of service.
Although Jean absolutely loved being a nurse, the jobs she treasured most were as a wife, mother, and grandma. Jean married the love of her life, John Verkennes, in 1948. Their marriage was blessed with many happy years and five wonderful children. John & Jean settled in St. Peter to raise their family. Jean was a wonderful homemaker, a loving wife and mother, and the best cook in the world!
Jean will be remembered always as a fun-loving and energetic woman who lived a very full life. She is survived by her children, Judy (Jim) Misencik, Mary (Herb) Sellner, Chris Thielen, Kathy (Bill) Hoddy, John (Linda) Verkennes; grandchildren, Mike (Michelle), Mark, Marty, Heidi, Eric, Brian, Alex (Annee); seven great-grandchildren and brother, Peter (Marge) Van Sloun. Jean was greeted in heaven by her husband, John Verkennes; parents, Arthur & Rose Van Sloun; in-laws, Henry & Ellen Verkennes; siblings, Natalie (Don) Schommer, Donna (John) Remes, Arthur (Lanie) Van Sloun, Maureen (Vince) Lonnquist, Mary (Jack) Hooper, Jerry Van Sloun, infant sister, Judy Van Sloun.
Jean's final act of generosity was to donate her body to the Mayo Clinic so medical and surgical students can learn and grow their skills. The family wishes to thank Minnesota Hospice and Kingsley Shores of Lakeville for their excellent care.
