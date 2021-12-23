ST. PETER — Amy Martina Putz, age 46, of St. Peter passed away after a hard fought battle with lung cancer. She passed away finally free from pain in the arms of her sister at 2 p.m., on Monday, December 20, 2021. Amy was receiving care from the wonderful caregivers at Ecumen Prairie Hill, with the guidance and care from compassionate members of the Mayo Hospice team. Graveside service will be in Kasota Hill cemetery at 1:30 p.m., on Friday, December 31, 2021, with Father Timmerman officiating.
Amy's longtime employment prior to her illness was Ei Microcircuits in Mankato. She worked very hard to receive her GED in 2019. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family when she wasn't working. She also loved to fish, camp, shop and play casino games.
Amy is survived by her father, Howard A Putz; siblings, Howard (Jill) Putz Jr., Kimberly Putz, Melinda Voss and her fiancée Mike Bock, Jamie (Cindy) Putz; nieces and nephews, Julia Whitcomb, Gordon Putz, Lauren and Mason Reid, Damian and Vincent Ristau, Sabastian Bock, Anthony and Emily Putz and her very special niece, whom she loved like her own child, Isabelle Putz; great-nephew, Oliver Whitcomb
great-niece, Sophera Arredando; maternal grandmother, Felicia (Koch) Dhaene, along with many aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her mother, Suzanne M. (Dhaene) Putz; maternal grandfather, Cyril Dhaene; paternal grandparents, Martin and Carmen (Jordahl) Putz. Memorial funds can be sent to: Amy Putz Memorial-100 Heather Lane #3 Mankato, MN 56001, or to Mankato Mayo Hospice.
There will be an area saved at Niesen's Riverside Restaurant (former Whiskey River) in St. Peter for gathering and memory sharing following the service.