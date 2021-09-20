William "Bill" Raymond Osborne

SAINT PETER — William Raymond Osborne, age 77 of St. Peter died peacefully at home on September 16, 2021 surrounded by his wife and children. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Catholic Church of St Peter. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, October 1, 2021, with visitation from 9:30-11:00 a.m. prior to the service, all at the church. Burial will take place at a later date. St. Peter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Bill was born in St. Peter, MN. He attended John Ireland Catholic School and graduated from St. Peter High School. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. After proudly serving in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, he spent his life farming his organic family farm. He loved being a steward of the land, dancing, morel mushroom hunting, playing cards, mule pack trips to the mountains, and spending time with family and friends.
Bill is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon; children: Nicolle (Rob) Brown, Christina (Alan) Kircher, Jill (Joseph) Gaugler, Jeannette (Konrad) Siefker, Erin (Dan) Born, William Patrick (Carrie) Osborne, Andrea (Danny) O'Keefe; grandchildren: Kate and Anna Brown; Isabella and George Kircher; Sophia Gaugler; Jack and Andrew Siefker; Alexia, Harold, Charlie, Audrey and Norah Born; Paige (Kailee Prodo), Emma, Elizabeth, Brooklyn and William Joseph Osborne; Hazel, Colter and Bo O'Keefe; siblings: Kay (Bill) Brown, Joan Osborne, Rita (Gene) Thelemann, Tom (Kay) Osborne, Mary Ann Osborne SSND, Debra Osborne. Bill was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Charlotte Osborne; granddaughter: Grace Gaugler; as well as other loved ones.