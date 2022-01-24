ST. PETER — Bernard Michael "Mike" Bidelman, age 83, husband of 58 years to Pamela, father of Ceceli Polzin (Daniel) and Andrea Bidelman (Scott Muskin), grandfather of Shawn Carter (Raina), Jordan Seebach (Elizabeth), Logan Robbins (Ben), Grace Polzin, and Campbell Muskin, and great-grandfather of Samuel and Willow Robbins, Jack Seebach, and Amos Carter, died on January 19, 2022 after living a long, industrious, and courageous life.
The oldest of five children, Mike, brother to Denise Barker, John, Jim, and Dick, was born in Elkhart, Indiana to Mary and Dennis Bidelman. A strong work ethic was instilled from a very early age by his father. Mike worked a variety of jobs; lawn mowing, house painting, carpentry, flute polishing, bagging groceries, delivering pizzas and probably many more jobs that we don't know about. His formative years were spent at St. Joseph grade school, which was across the street from their house and attached to their home church. He graduated from St. Joseph's Catholic High School in South Bend, Indiana in 1957.
Mike enlisted in the Air Force after high school, working in Intelligence Operations during the cold war stationed in England and Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1961, at the rank of Airman 2nd Class. A first generation college student, Mike's academic journey began after his military service, attending college on the GI Bill. He graduated from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana with his Bachelors, Masters, and Ph.D. in Social Science Education.
Mike was a teacher to his core. He began his career in Muncie, Indiana, teaching junior high students and ended his career at Saint Peter High School. He taught a variety of classes including Advanced Placement US History, English, Social Studies, and Psychology, retiring in 2004. In between his primary teaching career, Mike taught at both Ball State University and Gustavus Adolphus College, which is how the family landed in Saint Peter in 1971. During his tenure at SPHS, he coached the Mock Trial team, making sure to bring extra ties and jackets for competition days. To this day his former high school students still share stories of their classroom shenanigans and perspective on "Mr. Bidelman", "Bernie", "Bidey's" unique teaching style, dry wit, and sense of humor. Always impeccably dressed in a well-ironed button down, tie, sweater vest, and khakis that his students came to count on and even borrowed from his closet for "dress like a teacher day" at Homecoming. Mike was honored to have been chosen on a number of occasions, by the senior class, to speak at the commencement ceremonies.
After Mike retired, he served as a Master Teacher in a federal, three year, $1 million 'Teaching American
History' grant. Working with 30 local teachers, the focus was on professional development and challenging teachers to implement higher level student inquiry methods. He had a long and dignified career as an educator; he was a teacher in the finest sense of the word.
Mike was a workhorse. He approached everything he did in life as if it was his job. He took his jobs seriously and he took pride in the work he did, although he would never admit it out loud or ask for affirmation from others. A quiet and thoughtful philanthropist, Mike chose organizations and non-profits to donate to with intention, and a sense of justice and equity. In retirement, he volunteered at the county's historical society and participated on committees to better the city's livability. It is what brought him joy and gave him a sense of accomplishment, and a life well-lived.
He and Pam were the talk of St. Peter, walking every afternoon after work, before walking for exercise was cool. Bike rides weren't just meandering jaunts, they were miles long trail rides that would take the better part of a day, only stopping to enjoy wildflowers and ice cream. Hikes on the north shore took he and Pam far into the woods and high up in the hills, in hopes of seeing a bear or moose, often with their pet bird Mikey and little dog Allister in tow.
He loved his family fiercely and being a grandfather and great-grandfather delighted him. Those he
loved that went before him are his father Dennis, mother Mary, brother Jim, and sister-in-law Norma.
The Dr. Bernard M. Bidelman Scholarship Fund has been created to award a student of color who is also a first generation college student. In honor of Mike's educational legacy, memorials are preferred to the scholarship fund c/o the Mankato Area Foundation, 212 E Walnut St, Ste. 1, Mankato, MN 56001 or www.mankatoareafoundation.com.
We are deeply grateful for Mike's care providers throughout the Mayo Clinic Health System who provided kind and compassionate care not only for Mike but for his family.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date.