FRISCO, TX — Ronald Herbert Martens, 77, of St. Peter, MN, passed away May 29, 2021 in Frisco, TX from complications of Parkinson's Disease. He is survived by his wife Esther, three children, Todd Martens, Mound, MN, David Martens, Sacramento, CA, Laura Martens Kundu (Sudip), Minneapolis, MN, stepson Jason Rahn (Donna), The Colony, TX and grandchildren Asha and Lennox Kundu, Minneapolis, MN. Ron is also survived by his siblings, Craig Martens, Rochester, MN, John Martens, New Hope, MN, and Ann Fischer, Rochester, MN. Ron was predeceased by parents Herbert and Beulah Martens.
Ron graduated from Gustavus Adolphus college in 1966 and served in the US Army in Vietnam from 1967-68. He owned and operated ABM Equipment & Supply and Highway Manufacturing, Hopkins, MN from 1980 until his retirement in 2013. Ron was an avid wood boat restorer and a member of the Bob Spelz Antique Wood Boat Club.
He will be buried at Fort Snelling in the fall.
If you would like to honor Ron, contributions may be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation at https://www.parkinson.org/