ST. PETER, MN — Kenneth Francis Haberle, age 80 of St. Peter and formerly of Lakeville, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
Ken was born March 22, 1941, in Pierz, MN to George and Susie (Theiss) Haberle. After leaving home, he joined the Army and then worked as a chef at the German Heidelberg restaurant in Bloomington, MN. Then Ken became an engineer and worked at Hitchcock Industries in Bloomington, MN for over 30 years. In 1969, he started his own company S Molding. He married Bernadette Rahm September 11, 1965 in Foley, MN.
Ken is survived by his loving wife, Bernadette, and their four children, Rod (Donna) Haberle, Michelle (Brian) Hicks, Lisa (Steve) Stracek, Gail (Robert) Moline and 18 grandchildren Dustin Nyblom, Allie Nyblom; Meridith (Benjamin) Barringer, Bradly Hicks, Jakob (Hope) Hicks, Mariah (Mitchell) Bonnstetter, Madelynne Hicks, Mercedies Hicks, Adam Hicks, Mallorie Hicks, David Hicks, Stephen Hicks; Josephine Stracek, Jonathan Stracek, James Stracek; Michael Moline, Makayla Moline, Mackenzie Moline; and 3 great-grandchildren, Julianna Barringer, Gabbie Barringer, Isla Bonnstetter; and godchild Amy Rahm.
In 2021, Ken was diagnosed with ALS. Ken kept a positive attitude and used his engineering mind to solve every challenge. Ken kept a positive attitude and made everyone around him feel loved and accepted.
Memorial Mass will be 11:00 am Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the St Peter Catholic Church in St. Peter with visitation one hour prior. Services will be livestreamed at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com, for those who cannot attend. Interment will follow at a later date at Fort Ripley Cemetery in Little Falls MN.
