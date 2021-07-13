ST. PETER — Lynn Collins Johnson passed away on July 6, 2021, after a brief stay at Pheasants Ridge. Lynn was born in St Peter on December 16, 1935, to Melvin and Myrtle May (Salzman) Johnson. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jeanne Louise (Steffen) Johnson, son Jeffrey Lynn Johnson, daughter Denise Louise Emich, and three grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in St Peter, MN on Saturday, July 17 at 1 pm.
