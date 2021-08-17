ST. PETER — Robert Eugene Passon, age 85 died on June 26, 2021. Bob was born in Staples, MN on March 2, 1936 to Cleone (Dumprope) and Albert Passon Sr. He served in the Korean War and then married his wife of 64 years, Betty Jean Ecklor. They have 3 daughters, Linda(David) Albrecht, Cheri(Corey) Brown, Terri(Gerry) Struck. From these unions they are blessed with 5 Grandchildren; Jessi, Cole, Luke and Cort Albrecht, Jesse Brown and 4 Great Grandchildren. If God ever needed someone to lend a helping hand or fix something broken, He has him now. He was one of the good ones and his light will live on in many hearts forever."
Tags
Recommended for you
Load comments
Lasting Memories
Trending Now
-
Nicollet County Fair celebrates 150 years
-
River's Edge the backdrop as ag secretary, senators announce $500M in rural hospital grants
-
Candidates file for mayoral, council, School Board races
-
Amid heated debate, St. Peter School Board votes to require masking to start school year
-
Local schools plan for normal-ish fall semester amid pandemic uncertainty
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 18
-
Aug 19
-
Aug 19
-
Aug 20
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.