Robert Eugene Passon

ST. PETER — Robert Eugene Passon, age 85 died on June 26, 2021. Bob was born in Staples, MN on March 2, 1936 to Cleone (Dumprope) and Albert Passon Sr. He served in the Korean War and then married his wife of 64 years, Betty Jean Ecklor. They have 3 daughters, Linda(David) Albrecht, Cheri(Corey) Brown, Terri(Gerry) Struck. From these unions they are blessed with 5 Grandchildren; Jessi, Cole, Luke and Cort Albrecht, Jesse Brown and 4 Great Grandchildren. If God ever needed someone to lend a helping hand or fix something broken, He has him now. He was one of the good ones and his light will live on in many hearts forever."

