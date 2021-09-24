Lois B. (Wilking) Bjorklund

ST. PETER, MN — Lois Bertha (Wilking) Bjorklund, age 91 of St. Peter, formerly of New Sweden passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Ecumen Prairie Hill. Visitation is at the St. Peter Funeral Home Wednesday, September 29th 4:30-6:30. Funeral Thursday, September 30 at 11:00 at Scandian Grove Lutheran Church in Norseland with visitation one hour before.
Lois Bertha (Wilking) Bjorklund was born on July 9, 1930 in Granby, MN to Ernest and Edna Wilking. She attended school in Nicollet and then worked at the Urban Cafe in North Mankato and Madsen's Super Value in Mankato. On October 24, 1954 she married Paul Bjorklund at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in North Mankato. Together they farmed on the homestead farm in New Sweden until 1990 when they moved to St. Peter, MN.
Lois was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother & great grandmother. She was a generous, hardworking, caring and talented lady who raised six wonderful children. She adored her 16 grandchildren & 19 great grandchildren. Family was the center of Lois' world & nothing was more important to her than spending time with them. Lois was a member of Scandian Grove Lutheran Church and belonged to the Ladies Aid. Lois volunteered at Happy Hands at the St. Peter's Health Care Center. Lois enjoyed getting together with her 500 card club of neighbor ladies for over 60 years. She also enjoyed coffee downtown with friends. Lois had a full life doing the things she loved most: watching her grandchildren, going to their activities, embroidering, cooking, baking, gardening and decorating cakes for all of the family celebrations, playing cards and visiting with family & friends. We know Paul & Lois are looking down and are proud of the legacy they created.
Surviving are her four sons: Dennis (Patti) Bjorklund of Victoria; Wayne (Theresa) of New Sweden and their children, Astyn Kramer (Tony) of Hayfield, Holly Hokenson (Jered) of Mayer, Lincoln of LeSueur and Shannon Klug (Brandon) of Fairmont; Dale (Tracie) of New Sweden and their children Tera Malyszko (Dan) of Denver, CO, Jennifer Stenzel (Ben) of Norseland, Joe (friend Katie Burns) of Arlington, Marshall (Kelly) of New Sweden; Bruce (Lori) of Chaska and their children Kendra of Minneapolis, Gavin (friend Kylie Crowe) of Eden Prairie, Carter of Chaska and Parker of St. Paul; and two daughters Barbara O'Connor (Tim) of Savage and their children Paul and Kyle; Amy Stolee (Tom) of Belle Plaine and their children Tyler (fiance Teresa Ihrke) of St. Peter and Allison Bristlin (Luke) of Belle Plaine. Great grandchildren Molly & Hazel Malyszko; Audra, Madison & Grant Stenzel; Tryg, Mills, Collins & Lawson Kramer; Henry, Arthur & Gretta Hokenson; Rowan Bjorklund; Kroix, Hadlee & Drew Bjorklund; Blakely Klug, Harlie Bristlin. Sister Mavis (Herb) Guse of Janesville, MN. Sister in-law Ruth (Marlyn) Schroepfer of Bella Vista, AR. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Lois preceded in death by her husband Paul of 64 years, parents Ernest & Edna Wilking, Father and Mother-in-Law Henry & Hazel Bjorklund, sister Arleen Schmidt.
A special thank you from the family goes out to the caring staff at Ecumen Sand Prairie, Ecumen Prairie Hill and Ecumen Hospice for their dedicated compassionate care they gave Lois.